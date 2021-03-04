Ventnor Fringe is back in 2021: Dates announced

The news that many have been waiting for comes today as Ventnor Fringe Festival announce their plans for 2021.

With the Government’s roadmap to removing all Covid restrictions by 21st June, the Fringe Festival dates for 2021 allow plenty of room for movement.

The message was short but sweet, with more info to follow,

Ventnor Fringe is back with 10 days of the best new music, comedy and theatre this summer from 23rd July – 1st August 2021. We can’t wait to welcome you back!

Perform at Ventnor Fringe

If you are interested in bringing your show to Ventnor Fringe check out the new Handbook which has all the information you need about how to take part.

Many of the shows that were booked for 2020 will be playing at the 2021 event. See the VFringe Website for more information.

© Hugo Bilton

Image: Dancer © Ventnor Fringe Festival