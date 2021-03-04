Ventnor Fringe is back in 2021: Dates announced

It’s the news that many have been waiting for – the return of Ventnor Fringe Festival

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Ventnor Fringe 2019 - dance

The news that many have been waiting for comes today as Ventnor Fringe Festival announce their plans for 2021.

With the Government’s roadmap to removing all Covid restrictions by 21st June, the Fringe Festival dates for 2021 allow plenty of room for movement.

The message was short but sweet, with more info to follow,

Ventnor Fringe is back with 10 days of the best new music, comedy and theatre this summer from 23rd July – 1st August 2021.

We can’t wait to welcome you back!

Perform at Ventnor Fringe
If you are interested in bringing your show to Ventnor Fringe check out the new Handbook which has all the information you need about how to take part.

Many of the shows that were booked for 2020 will be playing at the 2021 event. See the VFringe Website for more information.

V fringe poster by Hugo Bilton
© Hugo Bilton

Image: Dancer © Ventnor Fringe Festival

Thursday, 4th March, 2021 5:52pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oiE

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Music, poetry, The Arts, Theatre, Ventnor, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*