Happyness, Girl Ray, Her’s, Elder Island, Bad Sounds and Puma Blue are the first acts to be confirmed for this new festival of emerging talent on Friday 11th August 2017.

Created by the Ventnor Fringe, and held to coincide on the same week, Ventnor International Festival (VIF) will take the form of an urban city festival with venues located throughout the town; including a church, warehouse, rooftop and harbour.

The line up will feature a carefully curated programme of some of the best emerging music from across the UK and beyond, as well as showcasing Island talent to new audiences and industry.

Early bird tickets (£25) are now on sale and will provide access to all of the VIF gigs and venues.

Pioneering festival

Festival Director Jack Whitewood said,

“For many the Isle of Wight is synonymous with festivals. From the original 1968-1970 events that attracted over half a million people and represented the height of the era’s counterculture, to the 13 years Bestival blossomed on the Island establishing a new boutique model. “Now VIF will pioneer the Island’s first urban based music festival. We’ve still got lots of acts to announce, it’s going to be a very special day.”

Happyness

London based Happyness are an alternative rock three piece whose debut record Weird Little Birthday on Moshi Moshi Records has become a firm favourite of ours. Lo-f, slacker rock that perfectly matches a lazy summer afternoon. Their second LP ‘Write In’ is released on April 7th.

Girl Ray

Fellow Moshi Moshi signing Girl Ray who released their new single today (20th Feb) following the release of ‘Trouble’ which we’ve been singing along to since we first heard it. The band will be heading to VIF fresh from supporting Slow Club on tour.

Her’s

Heading to the Island from Liverpool will be Her’s, a young duo whose first releases blend the sounds of Mac Demarco and Kurt Ville. We’re big fans.

Bad Sounds

Bath based Bad Sounds are definitely ones to watch with their retro sound that channels hip hop and Beck, and has led to their new single ‘Wages’ being crowned ‘Hottest record in the world’ by Annie Mac.

Elder Island

Elder Island are a collective who’ve been making big waves in their hometown of Bristol with their soulful electronic pop/trip-hop sound. Their new EP was mixed by Sam Wheat (Rihanna, Amy Winehouse) and Liam Nolan (Adele, Ellie Goulding) so we’re expecting big things!

Puma Blue

Finally Puma Blue aka Jacob Allen is part of a range of south London artists who have had us enthralled as we enter 2017. A subtle, dark and jazzy sound reminiscent of Kid Krule with incredible vocals. This is sure to be a real highlight.

Ventnor Fringe Festival

The Ventnor Fringe will also be returning from the 8th-13th August 2017, and applications to take part in the event are now open.

Last year over 300 artists took part, spanning theatre, comedy, film and cabaret. Performers at the Fringe keep 100% of their own ticket sales.

For more information see the Ventnor Fringe Website.

Image: © Tobias Penner

