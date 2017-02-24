Ventnor man charged over unlicensed shotgun

This in from the police following the arrest earlier in the week. Ed
A man has been charged following an incident at the Burlington Hotel, Ventnor on 22nd February.
Police were called to the incident just after 6.15pm. No one was injured.
A 50 year old man, of Bellevue Road, Ventnor has been charged on suspicion of:
- Affray
- Possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence
- Possession of a shotgun without a certificate
He remains in custody and will appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court on 24th February.
