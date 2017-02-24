Ventnor man charged over unlicensed shotgun

A 50 year old man has now been charged following the arrest earlier in the week in relation to firearms charges.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Police cells

This in from the police following the arrest earlier in the week. Ed

A man has been charged following an incident at the Burlington Hotel, Ventnor on 22nd February.

Police were called to the incident just after 6.15pm. No one was injured.

A 50 year old man, of Bellevue Road, Ventnor has been charged on suspicion of:

  • Affray
  • Possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence
  • Possession of a shotgun without a certificate

He remains in custody and will appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court on 24th February.

Image: nespirit under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 24th February, 2017 11:44am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f2G

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Police, Ventnor

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*