Ventnor man charged over unlicensed shotgun

A man has been charged following an incident at the Burlington Hotel, Ventnor on 22nd February.

Police were called to the incident just after 6.15pm. No one was injured.

A 50 year old man, of Bellevue Road, Ventnor has been charged on suspicion of:

Affray

Possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence

Possession of a shotgun without a certificate

He remains in custody and will appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court on 24th February.

