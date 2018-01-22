Ventnor Men’s Shed moves to new premises

David shares this latest news from Ventnor Men in Sheds. Ed

Ventnor Men’s Shed has moved to a well-equipped Portakabin® workshop at Boniface Fields, opposite the old Island Free School site at the bottom of Leeson Road, Ventnor.

The move was facilitated by the Ventnor Town Council, which intends to base several community groups and allotments on the Fields.

Open to over 18s

The Shed has power and hand tools and plenty of advice for anyone with a project. The “Men’s Shed” movement started in Australia, where there are over 1,000 sheds. There are more than 400 in the UK.

The new opening hours:

Tues 10am – 2pm

Weds 6pm – 8.30pm

Sat 10am – 2pm

Membership is open to anyone over 18.

Free screening: Better Shed Than Dead:

Islanders will have another chance to see the influential 2015 TV documentary ‘Better Shed than Dead’ directed by David George of Ventnor based Utility Films.

A special free screening, supported by Ventnor Town Council and Southern Housing Group, will take place at St Margaret’s Hall, Lowtherville Road, Ventnor on Wednesday 31st January at 7pm.

Members of Ventnor Shed will be available to answer questions.

Anyone looking for further information or advice on how to start their own shed on the Island is welcome to contact the Ventnor Shed on 857848.

Image: Ventnor Men’s Shed members (L-R) Stephen Knight, Steve McHale, Matt Foss, Marcus Matthews (contributed)

