Ventnor screening for Isle of Wight writer’s film, The Vanishing, plus Q&A

Fans of Isle of Wight actor and screenwriter, Joe Bone, will be heading to Ventnor next month for the screening of The Vanishing, followed by a Q&A with Joe.

Taking place at Ventnor Arts Club on Friday 21st June (7pm), The Vanishing – co-written by Joe with Celyn Jones – is a crime mystery set on a remote island in Scotland, inspired by the true story known as the ‘Flannan Isle Mystery’, which saw the disappearance of three lighthouse keepers in 1900.

“It’s a very powerfully performed, intimate piece, perhaps inspired at some level by the classic adventure The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.” Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian

Impressive cast

The film features Peter Mullan, Gerard Butler and Connor Swindells, who play the lighthouse keepers, as well as Soren Malling (The Killing), Olafur Olafsson (The Missing) and Gary Lewis (Billy Elliot). Not to mention a trunk of gold!



Joe Bone

Book now

This is likely to be a popular event and places are limited, so book your tickets today via the Ventnor Arts Club Website or via Eventbrite.

Tickets are £5 for members or £8 for non members.

It should be a great night!