Emmy Award for Isle of Wight TV writer, Vicki Lutas

Former Isle of Wight ‘Me and My Sister’ band member, Vicki Lutas, is riding high at the moment, after picking up a Daytime Emmy Award for her involvement as writer in the British-made Netflix show, Free Rein.

Vicki, along with her co-writer, Anna McCleery, was awarded ‘best children’s programme’ after being nominated for six daytime Emmy Awards!

Summer on an Island

Hugely influenced by Vicki’s time growing up around horses whilst living on the Isle of Wight, the programme follows the life and times of an American teenager, who spends the summer on an Island off the coast of the UK.

Following the prize-giving, Vicki told the BBC,

“We both grew up around horses and we wanted to capture our experiences and the authentic way to do that was telling a story set in Britain. So we definitely wanted it to feel like it was based on things that we know. “But we also did want it to have global appeal and we felt like having somebody coming over from America, from LA, would help appeal to a wider audience than just England.”

Vicki met Anna when they both worked on the fast-paced soap, Hollyoaks.

Source: BBC