Victims of sexual violence and abuse: Help is closer than you think (video)

A thought-provoking new video aims to highlight the support available through the Hampton Trust to victims of sexual violence and abuse.

The film (watch below) is being released as part of the Isle of Wight Council’s hard-hitting sexual violence awareness campaign, telling all victims of these crimes that ‘help is closer than you think’.

A wide variety of support

Island-based independent sexual violence advisers (ISVA), Deborah Gearing, Judi King and Vikki Wyatt, feature in the three-minute video, talking about the wide-variety of support offered by the trust and some of the people they have helped in the past.

Gearing: We can support clients through the criminal justice system

Deborah has worked for the trust for almost five years, supporting victims of recent or historical sexual abuse.

She said,

“We are an independent, confidential and inclusive service for all. “We support clients who wish to report to the police, or who have already reported to the police, and we can support them through the criminal justice system and attend court should it go to trial. “We also offer support to any client who chooses not to report but would like some general advice and guidance to help them on the right road to recovery. Our aim is to empower our clients to build their confidence so that they believe they are worth something.”

King: Clients say going through the process is helpful

Judi continued,

“An example of a client I worked with was a young man who reported a sexual violence assault. He wanted information on the criminal justice system and also how to manage his feelings and expectations. “Sadly, there wasn’t enough evidence to support his case. He was obviously disappointed with the outcome, but he fed back that the support he’d received and the feeling of being believed throughout the process was really helpful. “On the flipside, we also support clients who go through the whole criminal justice system and have really positive outcomes.”

Just being heard was enough

Vikki said the support of the ISVA service extended beyond the court process, with clients able to access specialist counselling.

She explained,

“I recently referred a client through to the counselling team and after a few sessions with the counsellor and a few sessions with myself, she actually chose not to prosecute. “She said just being heard and being able to talk about her story and her situation was enough for her.”

The video is available to view now on the council’s YouTube channel and will also be posted on social media during the campaign. Council partners are being encouraged to share it through their own channels.

Brimble-Brennan: Experienced and dedicated independent sexual violence advisers are here for you

Teresa Brimble-Brennan, the council’s domestic abuse project officer, said,

“If you have been a victim of sexual abuse or violence, please contact the ISVA service to make the initial steps to deal with what has happened and to access counselling, advice and support to move forward. “We want anybody reading this to know that if you have found yourself in that position, no matter how long ago and you want to speak to somebody independent, then we have experienced and dedicated independent sexual violence advisers who are here for you. “ISVAs will talk through your choices and options with you, they will support you to report to the police if you wish to do so and will support you through the criminal justice process and be with you every step of the way.”

Get in touch

If you would like to speak to one of the ISVA team please call 07930 932249 or 07376 083950 during working hours.

If you would prefer to make contact via email, then please use the ISVA email address: [email protected]

If you would like to make a referral into the ISVA service please complete the referral form. All referrals need to be sent via secure email to: [email protected]

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: duald under CC BY 2.0