Victoria and Abdul: Costumes now on display at Osborne (HD photos)

Those from the Isle of Wight involved with last year’s filming of the feature film ‘Victoria & Abdul’, were invited to Osborne on Monday afternoon.

The occasion was the opening of a new exhibition of costumes used in the upcoming film – costumes worn by Dame Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard and Ali Fazal.

Much of ‘Victoria and Abdul’ was filmed at Queen Victoria’s former holiday home, including in the wonderful Durbar Room – a dining room designed by Rudyard Kipling’s father, Lockwood, and master carver Bhai Ram Singh. You can see the intricate Indian-style plaster work in the photos below.

At yesterday’s launch it was mentioned that Osborne’s formal gardens also appear in the film, but for scenes supposedly set in Florence. Other parts of the property used include the newly renovated Lower Terrace, the Grand Corridor and the Queen’s sitting room.

See the costumes in person

The costumes on display were designed by the Oscar-nominated costume designer Consolata Boyle, and they pay meticulous attention to historical detail, even down to the Queen’s V&A monogrammed shoes.

Consolata said,

“The thought that my costumes for Victoria & Abdul, through this Exhibition, and our imaginations, will inhabit the same rooms and gardens where Queen Victoria walked and lingered, makes it a particular honour and joy for me.”

Step straight into Queen Victoria’s world

English Heritage Curator at Osborne, Michael Hunter says:

“Osborne was Queen Victoria’s private family home which means visitors can step straight into Queen Victoria’s world when they get here. Victoria & Abdul is the first film to ever use the interiors of Osborne as a location and these costumes add an extra layer to the rich experience of a visit here. “We can’t wait to see it in all its glory on the big screen; in particular the story of how an Indian man servant won the Queen’s respect and trust.”

See the exhibition

The exhibition is now open and set to run until 30th September 2017 – is located in the Queen’s Indian inspired Durbar Room.

Osborne is open daily from 10am – 5pm, and the costume exhibition is included in the standard admission ticket.

Victoria & Abdul is released in cinemas in the UK on 15 September 2017.

Image: ©English Heritage

