VIP tickets on sale for PANDAS/PANS Family Fun Day

As part of the campaign to raise awareness and funds for a little-known condition affecting children and adolescents a Family Fun Day has been organised on the Isle of Wight.

Tori Blain is the mastermind behind the event taking place on Saturday 9th September at The Griffin pub in Godshill.

Those wishing to attend the event can now buy advance tickets for just £10. The advance VIP ticket gets you an official International awareness day PANDAS/PANS wristband, your ticket for the fabulous Hog Roast and exclusive entry into a VIP draw.

To take advantage of this fantastic bundle just follow the link, make your £10 donation for each bundle and in the comment section add your name and VIP – your VIP package will be available for collection on the day.

The cause

The campaign is to help those affected by the both rare and complex conditions called Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorder Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS) and Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS).

Children and adolescents with the condition show neuro-psychiatric symptoms following exposure to a trigger such as Strep, Pneumonia, Influenza, Mononucleosis or even environmental factors. Very little is known about the condition making it incredibly hard for a diagnosis or treatment in the UK.

