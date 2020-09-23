This year’s Virtual Walk the Wight Your Way raised over £200,000 for Mountbatten

This year’s Walk the Wight Your Way has raised an incredible £212,000 for Mountbatten.

The virtual alternative was organised after the regular event had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 2,500 registered, clocking up their miles either at home or as part of their daily exercise routine during lockdown.

Hartley: Truly grateful to our Island community

Mountbatten CEO Nigel Hartley said,

“It’s a staggering amount of money and we are truly grateful to our Island community for getting behind us at what was an extremely difficult time. “Walk the Wight is our biggest fundraising event and the idea of it not happening was a huge worry for us all. “We had very few options but the virtual version was really popular and we were thrilled to welcome many new supporters to the event too. “As we look ahead to next year, we hope Walk the Wight can return as normal but we certainly hope to maintain a virtual element to encourage as many people as possible to stay involved.”

Pre-register for next year

To pre-register for next year’s Walk the Wight, visit the Website.

All the money raised for Walk the Wight supports Mountbatten’s work to help people experiencing death, dying and bereavement on the Isle of Wight.

Mountbatten currently supports up to 1,700 people in any one day, both at the hospice and in people’s homes, care homes and at St Mary’s Hospital.

News shared by Matt on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed