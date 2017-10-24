Visit Isle of Wight needs your votes in national competition

Visit Isle of Wight’s tourism Website is up against two strong contenders in the TravelMole UK Awards 2017 – cast your vote to help Visit Isle of Wight become a winner.

visit iw website home page

Visit Isle of Wight has been shortlisted in The Travel Mole UK Awards 2017 for Best Tourist Board Site.

The Isle of Wight’s tourist board Website is up against Visit Britain and Welcome to Yorkshire.

Visitors to the TravelMole Website are being asked to base their votes on Content; Layout; Ease of Navigation and Innovation.

CEO of Visit Isle of Wight, David Thornton says,

“Wow – we’ve been shortlisted along with @VisitBritain and the mighty @Welcome2Yorks for best tourist board website, please vote for us!”

Vote now
Pop over to the Travel Mole Website to cast your vote.

Voting ends 10th November 2017.

Tuesday, 24th October, 2017 11:48am

By

