Volunteer at Ventnor Fringe Festival and become part of the VFringe family

It’s that time of year when the lovely folks over at Ventnor Fringe Festival put out their call for volunteers.

The Ventnor Fringe Festival was set up by a group of enthusiastic and ambitious young people ten years and is run completely by volunteers. The town is transformed during the Fringe, with a vast array of shows on offer from live music, to theatre, spoken word, dance, comedy and more.

Tenth anniversary

For the tenth anniversary year, the Fringe has grown once again, and will be boasting over 80 shows during 23rd to 28th July.

If you’d like to volunteer your help with the set-up, as light or sound person, collecting tickets or helping with the break-down after the event, pop over to the Fringe Website and complete the quick and easy form.

What others say

The Fringe wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers, who work as a team to create the wonderfully magical atmosphere.

Here’s what a couple of volunteers say about being involved.

Ritchie said,

“This will be my fifth year in a row volunteering at the Ventnor Fringe Festival, and I look forward to many more amazing years to come! This is the one week I look forward to every year! “A beautiful spectrum of love and creativity on a beautiful Island!”

Amy said,