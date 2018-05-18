Voter registration on the Isle of Wight is up, figures show

The number of registered voters on the Isle of Wight has increased by more than a thousand over the last year, latest figures show.

The data, released annually by the Office for National Statistics, reveals the number of electors in the local authority.

1,459 more than 12 months before

It shows that on 1st December last year 110,724 people were on the Isle of Wight’s electoral roll, 1,459 more than 12 months previously.

Both years had seismic political events, with the EU referendum held in June 2016 and the snap election a year later resulting in a hung parliament.

Younger voters waning?

One of the stories of the election was the so called ‘youthquake’ across the UK which reportedly helped Jeremy Corbyn and Labour stop the Conservatives winning a majority.

However, the latest roll suggests interest in politics is perhaps waning slightly among young voters on the Isle of Wight.

The register includes 755 attainers, that’s people who have registered because they turn 18 before December this year. The previous register for December 2016 included 809 attainers.

OnTheWight understands the current year 13 cohort across the Island is slightly lower than the years before and after, so this may have a bearing on the numbers.

Change in voter registration

In 2013 the government changed the way people registered to vote.

Previously the head of the household could register everyone at the address, however the coalition government introduced a law which required individuals complete the process themselves.

25-year high for interest in politics

Last week new research showed that interest in politics has reached a 25-year high.

The British Social Attitudes Survey, by the National Centre for Social Research, found that 43% of voters were quite or very interested in politics.

The authors believe it is due to the controversy surrounding Brexit, as well as Mr Corbyn’s left wing populist brand of politics.

Article by Data Reporter, Ralph Blackburn, as part of the OnTheWight’s collaboration with Press Association and Urbs Media. Ed

Image: kitoy under CC BY 2.0