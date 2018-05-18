Orpheus Singers joined by Jonathan Willcocks in ‘Great’ finish to eventful year

Leading Isle of Wight chamber choir Orpheus Singers is giving the final concert of their 25th Anniversary Year on Saturday, 9th June at Christ Church, Totland.

The choir will perform two contrasting works: the Gloria by 20th-century French composer Francis Poulenc, and Mozart’s Mass in C Minor, known as the “Great Mass”.

Star attraction

This unusual programme has arisen because the choir’s previous concert had to be cancelled at short notice because of the extreme weather conditions experienced on the Island at the beginning of March.

The Poulenc piece was to have been the star attraction of that concert, and so in order to reduce disappointment it was decided to add it to the programme for the next concert.

The result is that two major religious pieces, separated in time by almost 150 years, will be performed together – a rare chance to compare and contrast the styles of two great classical composers.

New conductor

In a further twist to this celebration year, Orpheus Singers will be performing under a different conductor. For personal reasons, the choir’s resident conductor, Philip Fryer, was forced to step down from this concert at short notice.

So his place on the podium will be filled by renowned composer and conductor Jonathan Willcocks, currently Musical Director of the Guildford Choral Society, the Chichester Singers and the professional chamber orchestra Southern Pro Musica.

Norman Cave, chairman of Orpheus Singers, said,

“We’re delighted to have secured such an eminent conductor to lead the choir for this concert. “Jonathan has managed to rearrange his busy schedule to fit us in at short notice, and choir members are greatly looking forward to singing some wonderful music under his expert guidance.”

Where and when

Poulenc Gloria and Mozart Mass in C Minor at Christ Church, Totland PO39 0ES on Saturday 9th June at 7pm (Note early start time).