Want to perform at Ventnor Fringe Festival in 2020? Applications now open

Ventnor Fringe returns for its 11th edition from the 28th July – 2nd August 2020.

Artist Registrations are now open and submissions are encouraged from all art forms including theatre, comedy, cabaret, music and visual arts.

The artist registration deadline is Saturday 18th April 2020.

Register as early as possible

You can check out what venues and spaces are available next year in the Guidance Pack. It’s recommended to register as early as possible to be in with the best change of obtaining the slots you’d like.

Following the principles of the Edinburgh Fringe that inspired it, Ventnor Fringe does not ‘curate’ or ‘programme’ the Festival. Where possible, they try to provide a platform for all artists who apply.

Venues are matched with requirements

Once you have registered they will try to offer you the venue which best matches your requirements.

They will also take into account any previous performances at the festival.

Full support

In addition to allocating venues and performance slots, the Fringe provides all the support you’ll need to bring an event to the festival, including advice and discounts on travel, accommodation, advertising and all box office facilities.

These services are covered by the Artist Registration Fee.

If you have any questions please call the Fringe team (01983) 716767.

