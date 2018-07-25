Warning to businesses after contents of charity box stolen from Quay Arts

Quay Arts in Newport are warning other businesses and organisations in Newport to be vigilant after their charity box was broken into and emptied.

The large charity box that sits at the top of the stairs on the first floor was moved by thieves into the disabled toilet on the same floor, before being broken into and emptied.

Not surprising, all those who work so hard at the charity are deeply upset by the robbery.

Paul Armfield, manager of Quay Arts said,