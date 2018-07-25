Warning to businesses after contents of charity box stolen from Quay Arts

Newport businesses and organisations are advised to be extra vigilant after the large charity box at Quay Arts was broken into and emptied by thieves.

Quay Arts in Newport are warning other businesses and organisations in Newport to be vigilant after their charity box was broken into and emptied.

The large charity box that sits at the top of the stairs on the first floor was moved by thieves into the disabled toilet on the same floor, before being broken into and emptied.

Not surprising, all those who work so hard at the charity are deeply upset by the robbery.

Paul Armfield, manager of Quay Arts said,

“All you lovely people that have been kind enough to donate to the Quay Arts charity, we are sorry to say that all the donations have been taken.

“We feel very disheartened and hope this doesn’t happen to any other Newport businesses. Please be extra cautious!”

