Watch: Beautiful Isle of Wight footage in this cycling short film

This short film by James Cripps features Isle of Wight cyclist, Tim Wiggins, and others, taking part in various cycle rides last winter. Stunning photography and a great advert for cycling on the Island.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

james cripps cycling film for wiggle and british cycling

We absolutely love this short film from Isle of Wight videographer, James Cripps.

It was shared with us by Isle of Wight cyclist Tim Wiggins. He says the footage was shot last winter and documents his #9RoadstoNowhere ride, as well as other Festive 500 rides on the Isle of Wight.

Watching the footage (make sure you select to watch in 4K) will be two and a half minutes of your life well spent.

It’s simply beautiful (have the sound on too) and a great advert for cycling on the Isle of Wight.

The footage was shot on Panasonic G7 and Gopro Hero 3+ (drone) and the music is Hometown Hero by Paperchaser. James edited and colour graded the footage in Adobe Premiere Pro CC.

Be sure to watch some of James’s other videos, in particular those from his road trip to Scandinavia.

For more cycling new follow Tim Wiggins’s blog.

Image: © James Cripps

Wednesday, 10th January, 2018 10:48am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fWt

Filed under: Cycling, Featured, Island-wide

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*