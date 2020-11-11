Watch Chuckles Brother message for Isle of Wight Covid-19 hero

Operation Geranium, the project spearheaded by Steve Double – an NHS employee who is also an art and music champion on the Isle of Wight – has been attracting some interesting attention recently.

Paul Elliott from The Chuckle Brothers has taken time out of his day to record a special message for Steve, praising the work he’s been doing (see below).

What is Operation Geranium?

Operation Geranium – which has supported isolated and vulnerable older Isle of Wight residents – continues to go from strength to strength, with not only geraniums being delivered to isolated residents through lockdown, but also free local artist postcards distributed to local libraries, available to IW NHS Trust staff to send to their absent families and friends, as well as shops taking orders for local produce deliveries, who can give every customer a postcard to send.

The project has been made possible with help from Age UK Isle of Wight and Care in the Garden.

Double: Hope for more celebrity videos

Steve tells News OnTheWight,

“Whilst the factories producing picture postcards for visitors travelling to holiday destinations are shut down and workers are furloughed, local post offices can re-stock with free local artists postcards.

He adds,

“I am hoping that more out of work TV, film and stars of the stage can be encouraged to make videos about Operation Geranium, the benefits of good health and friendship and how the community has really stepped up to respond and lead a Covid-19 recovery on the Isle of Wight.”

Well done Steve, it’s good to see your efforts being recognised. Now, “no slacking”.