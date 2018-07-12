After having to unfortunately abandon his previous attempt to row around the Isle of Wight a couple of weeks ago due to bad weather, Paul Berry took on the round-Island rowing challenge again this morning from Ventnor Bay.

— Jump down to donate details —

Just after 4am this morning (Thursday), Paul was wished farewell by family and friends as he set off on his ‘Rowing for Reason’ round the Island rowing challenge.

Months of training

The mammoth rowing challenge following 13 years of service in the Navy and months of training for 30-year-old, Paul.

As well as the grueling training programme, Paul’s spent months restoring the boat he’s rowing in today that was originally built by his grandfather, the much-loved longshoreman, Jim Blake and named after his late grandmother, Rosemary.

And he’s off

The video from Paul’s launch this morning is a bit dark, but turn the sound up and you can just about see Paul heading off on the start of his journey.

Regular updates

Paul’s sister, Jody, will be updating the ‘Rowing for Reason’ Facebook Page through the day, with photos and videos of his progress.

He’s hoping to be at Forelands by 7am, Ryde Pier by 9am, East Cowes by 11am, around the Needles at 3pm, past St Catherine’s at 8.45pm and back into Ventnor Bay sometime between 9pm-10pm tonight.

Update 11am

Paul has made it to Cowes already and is doing great.

Update 1pm

Paul has now passed Fort Victoria, making great time.

Updated 3pm

At just after 2pm Paul just passed The Needles – ahead of schedule!

A tribute to loved ones

Today’s challenge is in tribute to Paul’s late grandmother who lost her decade-long battle with cancer last year and his step-father, Del Blake Bevan, who tragically took his own life one week before his 30th birthday ten years ago.

The charities to benefit

For those who are able to donate, Paul has chosen two charities to support as part of his challenge.

The first is Papyrus, who work to prevent suicide in the under 35s.

Click on image to see larger version



Paul is also supporting the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, who support young people in building confidence after recovering from cancer treatment through sailing.

All money raised will be split 50/50 with the two charities.

Show your support

You can made a donation online via Virgin Money, alternatively you can text donations as below:

Text donate to 70070

Type: ROWR79 £(amount) for EMC Trust

Type: ROWR80 £(amount) for Papyrus UK

Paul has already raised £2,000, but would like to see that figure rise as much as possible as he circumnavigates the Isle of Wight in a rowing boat over 18 hours.

Please show your support if you can and best of luck to Paul.

Location map

View the location of this story.