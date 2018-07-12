WATCH: Conditions are perfect as Paul Berry sets off on round the Island ‘Rowing for Reason’ challenge (update 3)

Just after 4am this morning, 30 year old Paul Berry from Ventnor set off on his round the Island rowing challenge. He’s raising money for two vital charities and as he rows for 18 hours around the Isle of Wight would like to raise as much money as possible for them.

Paul Berry with culver in the distance

After having to unfortunately abandon his previous attempt to row around the Isle of Wight a couple of weeks ago due to bad weather, Paul Berry took on the round-Island rowing challenge again this morning from Ventnor Bay.

Just after 4am this morning (Thursday), Paul was wished farewell by family and friends as he set off on his ‘Rowing for Reason’ round the Island rowing challenge.

paul berry at sunrise cropped

Months of training
The mammoth rowing challenge following 13 years of service in the Navy and months of training for 30-year-old, Paul.

As well as the grueling training programme, Paul’s spent months restoring the boat he’s rowing in today that was originally built by his grandfather, the much-loved longshoreman, Jim Blake and named after his late grandmother, Rosemary.

And he’s off
The video from Paul’s launch this morning is a bit dark, but turn the sound up and you can just about see Paul heading off on the start of his journey.

Regular updates
Paul’s sister, Jody, will be updating the ‘Rowing for Reason’ Facebook Page through the day, with photos and videos of his progress.

paul berry - rowing around Culver

He’s hoping to be at Forelands by 7am, Ryde Pier by 9am, East Cowes by 11am, around the Needles at 3pm, past St Catherine’s at 8.45pm and back into Ventnor Bay sometime between 9pm-10pm tonight.

Paul Berry at Bembridge Lifeboat Station

Update 11am
Paul has made it to Cowes already and is doing great.

Update 1pm
Paul has now passed Fort Victoria, making great time.

Updated 3pm
At just after 2pm Paul just passed The Needles – ahead of schedule!

paul berry passed the needles

A tribute to loved ones
Today’s challenge is in tribute to Paul’s late grandmother who lost her decade-long battle with cancer last year and his step-father, Del Blake Bevan, who tragically took his own life one week before his 30th birthday ten years ago.

paul berry challenge - inside rosemary

The charities to benefit
For those who are able to donate, Paul has chosen two charities to support as part of his challenge.

The first is Papyrus, who work to prevent suicide in the under 35s.

The flags read 'I salute you'

Paul is also supporting the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, who support young people in building confidence after recovering from cancer treatment through sailing.

All money raised will be split 50/50 with the two charities.

Show your support
You can made a donation online via Virgin Money, alternatively you can text donations as below:

Text donate to 70070
Type: ROWR79 £(amount) for EMC Trust
Type: ROWR80 £(amount) for Papyrus UK

Paul Berry

Paul has already raised £2,000, but would like to see that figure rise as much as possible as he circumnavigates the Isle of Wight in a rowing boat over 18 hours.

Please show your support if you can and best of luck to Paul.

Thursday, 12th July, 2018 6:39am

