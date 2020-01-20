Watch Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy performed at Mountbatten storytelling event by new drama group

The evening also includes storytelling and poetry from special guest singer Amy Bottriell-Nye

​As part of National Storytelling week (1st to 8th February 2020), Mountbatten is presenting an evening of storytelling through the creative arts. 

The evening on Tuesday 4th February will feature the newly-formed Mountbatten Community Drama Group who will be performing a rehearsed reading of the first episode of ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’.

Special guest Amy Bottriell-Nye
Story will also be shared through folk song performed by special guest singer Amy Bottriell-Nye, and their storytelling and poetry will be shared throughout the evening.

All are welcome to join the evening, which starts at 7:30pm in the John Cheverton Centre.

Admission is free, and donations in support of Mountbatten’s work are welcome.

