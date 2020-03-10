Watch: Isle of Wight musician and artist, Paul Armfield, launches Crowdfunder for seventh album

Isle of Wight musician and artist, Paul Armfield, has launched a crowdfunder for his latest project.

‘Domestic’ will be Paul’s seventh album: a trans-European project of ten beautiful songs and images. The Crowdfunder, which has some excellent incentives, will help Paul print, press, package and promote the album.

Trans-European project

Paul wrote and sung the songs for the album, which is a wonderful collaboration with producer Max Braun, who also played bass, some guitar and keyboards; along with Johann Polzer and Gabriel Schütz on percussion; Giulio Cantore played beautiful guitar and cavaquinho.

Paul explains more on the video below. If you’d like to help him secure the target figure by pre-ordering the album, check out the incentives on the Crowdfunder page.



Paul has also made this great short film about the process of making the linocut prints. A perfect way to feel closer to the whole process you’ll be supporting if you pre-order via the Crowdfunder.