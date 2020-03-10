Watch: Isle of Wight musician and artist, Paul Armfield, launches Crowdfunder for seventh album

There are a number of great incentives as part of the Crowdfunder appeal for Paul Armfield’s seventh album

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

paul armfield album

Isle of Wight musician and artist, Paul Armfield, has launched a crowdfunder for his latest project.

‘Domestic’ will be Paul’s seventh album: a trans-European project of ten beautiful songs and images. The Crowdfunder, which has some excellent incentives, will help Paul print, press, package and promote the album.

Trans-European project
Paul wrote and sung the songs for the album, which is a wonderful collaboration with producer Max Braun, who also played bass, some guitar and keyboards; along with Johann Polzer and Gabriel Schütz on percussion; Giulio Cantore played beautiful guitar and cavaquinho.

Paul explains more on the video below. If you’d like to help him secure the target figure by pre-ordering the album, check out the incentives on the Crowdfunder page.

Paul has also made this great short film about the process of making the linocut prints. A perfect way to feel closer to the whole process you’ll be supporting if you pre-order via the Crowdfunder.

Tuesday, 10th March, 2020 4:03pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nvS

Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Art, Music, The Arts

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...