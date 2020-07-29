WATCH: Isle of Wight TT ‘Diamond Races’ – Champions riding the full course

If you found yourself very excited at the announcement of the first Isle of Wight TT this morning, check out this video below of the entire planned course

The mighty Steve Plater (past Isle of Man TT Senior winner and ex British Champion) and James Hillier (Isle of Man TT winner) take their machines of choice around the proposed Isle of Wight TT course, so you can see what the Diamond Races will be like.

Steve was riding a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and James a BMW S 1000 RR M Sport.

Sticking to the speed limit

Watch the riders complete the course in around 18 minutes.

Of course, on race day they’ll be riding at much faster speeds, with the Military Road section of the course being completed at speeds of over 200mph.

Play the video at double speed

If you want to emulate the kind of speeds riders will be doing – we suggest you play the video at double speed. It won’t be fast enough to emulate them down the Military Road – four times speed would be better for that :)

To watch YouTube videos at double speed. Click the video to play it, then expand it to full screen (box icon, bottom right). To double the screen click on the sprockett (also bottom right) and select Playback speed = 2.



Safety first

Safety will be a prominent factor at the Races, with organisers stressing there will be meticulous attention to detail and the meeting will be run under strict event regulations stipulated by the sports’ governing body, the ACU (Auto Cycle Union).

Gary Thompson – who’ll be in charge of safety at the event – says they plan to incorporate a strategy to promote road safety as part of the Races.

