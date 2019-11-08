Watch Isle of Wight’s Medina Marching Band on your TV screens

The Medina Marching Band travelled to London today (Friday) for an overnight stay in Brentwood, Essex ready to make their way into central London to take part in the Prestigious Lord Mayor’s Show on Saturday morning.

Thanks to the generosity of many Island businesses and residents, the band reached their fundraising goal enabling them to travel up to take part in the prestigious show. 61 musicians from the Island will be on parade, lining up alongside some of the best military bands in the world, including HM Royal Marines, the RAF the Army.

Kevin Downer, Vice Chair for the Marching Band, said

“We’re looking forward to representing our little Island and I am sure we will do Island Proud. “There’ll be a banner on display paraded at the back of the band with the names of all the local business that have helped to get us to London we are extremely grateful for everyone’s support.”

He added,

“The support from the Island’s media has been a great help to us this year in raising our profile and promoting the band.”

Watch the parade

The Lord Mayor’s Show will be broadcast live on BBC1 on Saturday morning (9th November) from 10:45am.