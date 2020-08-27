Watch: Paul Armfield’s latest single ‘A long overdue love song to my wife’

Isle of Wight musician Paul Armfield will be releasing his next single this Friday (28th) from his latest album, Domestic.

The album is a collection of songs that pivot around the theme of ‘home’, and the latest single, ‘You’, is a beauty of a song which Paul describes as “A long overdue love song to my wife”.

Armfield: The words suggested a tune

Paul told News OnTheWight,

“Whilst in the studio recording the album I came across these lyrics in my pile of ideas, I don’t remember writing them, but the words suggested a tune, within the hour it was written, I think we recorded it the next day.”

There is also support from Isle of Wight musician, JC Grimshaw, on harmonica.

Music video by Berlin photographer

There’s also a great video to accompany the single (see below). Paul explained,

“Up until now the only videos I’ve ever had have been homespun, made by myself, often with the help of others. I’m very pleased to say that, due to the incredible generosity of the Crowdfunders I’ve been able to afford something with a bit (ie a lot) more polish and finesse. “‘You’ was created by Berlin photographer Laura Braun (who also sings on the recording) and her partner David San Millan. The original plan was for me to go to Germany where we would shoot some studio footage that would then be animated, but with lockdown making that impossible my daughter Alice shot the green screen footage of me in our basement here on the Isle of Wight and Laura took it from there, adding her original Super8 footage of local fauna and creating a much slimmer body for me.”

See Paul’s Website on Friday for more details of how to buy your copy.

