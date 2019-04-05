Watch the delightful story of Tom Thumb at the Isle of Wight Children’s Festival

Hurrah! The school Easter holidays have now begun and next week we welcome the return of the fantastic Isle of Wight Children’s Festival.

It’s bigger and better than ever, following its hugely successful launch last year and brings with it loads to do with the kids on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week (10-12th April 2019).

Book tickets through Ventnor Exchange

The story of Tom Thumb

Among the events taking place is the story of ‘Tom Thumb’ a beautiful show traveling from Scotland to take part in the festival.

It’s performed by Cbeebies presenter Patrick Lynch (pictured above), and follows little Tom outwitting his parents and the ogre to show everybody that even though he is small, he is still mighty.

There are two performances to choose from 11am or 2pm on Wednesday 10th April and tickets are priced at £6 each.

Here’s a flavour of what to expect:

And there’s more

Other events include storytelling by the IW Literary Festival’s Kids Zone team, an epic Silent Disco, Baby Massage, The Lego Movie screening and loads of activities and games not to mention the brilliant show by The Wardrobe Ensemble, The Star Seekers.

You can book tickets for events through the Ventnor Exchange Website.

You can see the full timetable of events on the Website.

Our thanks to Ventnor Exchange for sponsoring for this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.