WATCH: Ventnor Fringe Festival marks tenth anniversary with documentary short

This year, the brilliant Ventnor Fringe Festival marks its tenth anniversary. The annual arts festival, which transforms this small town on the south coast of the Isle of Wight, was formed by a group of then-teenagers keen to do something special in the place they grew up in.

Ventnor Fringe Festival has become the highlight of the year for many who live and visit Ventnor. Never attempting to be bigger than it could handle, the Festival has seen steady growth and along the way picked up glowing reviews from national newspapers and magazines.

Telling the story

To mark the tenth anniversary, Glass House Productions have created this great five minute trailer (see below).

It features additional footage from Luke Bridgeman and photographs by Isle of Wight photographer, Julian Winslow.

Turn up the sound and click on the full screen icon to see the film in full size.

Festival Co-Director Jack Whitewood said,

“After ten years the Ventnor Fringe has come of age, and now offers a massively diverse, vibrant programme that can compete with city offerings, but presented in spaces and in ways that only the Isle of Wight can do. “This year we’ve worked really hard to create new venues, improve our ticketing systems and have better accessibility so everyone can enjoy the Fringe.”

Proud to be a supporter

OnTheWight is proud to have been one of the first major supporters of the Fringe, throwing all resources at promoting the Festival in the early years, with interns dedicated to covering the event for several years, and over 120 articles published here in the ten years.

We can’t wait wait for this year’s Festival, with nearly 150 performances of over 90 different shows, spanning music, theatre, comedy and more. See the Website for full programme.

Well done to all involved and here’s to another ten years!

Image: © Julian Winslow