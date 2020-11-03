We asked Bob Seely if second home owners from Tier 2 and 3 areas should be travelling to the Isle of Wight to spend lockdown here

As the country approaches the second lockdown in eight months, it’s possible that those with second homes on the Isle of Wight may choose to spend their lockdown here, taking advantage of the wide open spaces and beautiful scenery for daily exercise.

With this in mind News OnTheWight got in touch with the Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight, Bob Seely, to ask whether he supported or opposed people travelling from Tier 2 and 3 areas prior to Thursday to be here during lockdown.

Seely: “What we don’t want to see is second home owners coming to the Island”

Bob said,

“We need to exercise common sense. If people need to travel to the Island to be closer to family members who need support during lockdown, then they should only do so in accordance with the guidelines. “As with the previous lockdown, what we don’t want to see is second home owners coming to the Island.”

Breach of first lockdown

Bob was at the centre of National press interest during the first lockdown, when he went to a BBQ in Seaview.

It was reported at the time that many of those attending the party usually lived in London.

Also attending the gathering were Brexit party chairman, Richard Tice, and his partner, political journalist Isabel Oakeshott, who was staying at what The Guardian reported as her second home on the Island.

