‘We don’t want to see Trump in Portsmouth’ says city’s Leader on news of President’s visit

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon- Jackson, said they “don’t want to see” President of the United States, Donald Trump, in the city for the D-Day 75 commemorations.

The President is set to travel to Portsmouth on 5th June to take part in the city’s D-Day 75 event on Southsea Common, which will be honouring the survivors of the 1944 Normandy invasion.



Cllr Vernon-Jackson told the Portsmouth News that he didn’t want to see Trump in Portsmouth.



Leader doesn’t want Trump visiting

He said Trump’s proposed visit had changed things dramatically for D-Day 75, ruining things for the people of Portsmouth.



He explained that the council had made a conscious decision not to invite the President. They had considered inviting all the Heads of state of Allied nations but decided against it.



Now ‘out of their hands’

It was now out of their hands with the council’s Leader claiming that Downing Street had arranged it without their say so.



Many Islanders travelled to London last year to protest at Trump’s visit to the city, others like ‘The Donald’, so cross-Solent operators may be busy on 5th June for more than one reason.

Image: gageskidmore under CC BY 2.0