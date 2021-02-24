‘We need to stop this piecemeal concreting of the countryside’ says Isle of Wight MP

Following his commitment to oppose ‘unnecessary greenfield development’, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has objected to plans for new housing on greenfield land in Brighstone.

The latest plans for Brighstone would see the construction of five new dwellings on land rear of Hollis Drive with access to the new development created by the demolition of a garage in Hollis Drive.

Seely: We need to protect our unique villages

Mr Seely said the development would have a detrimental impact on existing residents in the area, destroying their quality of life.

He said,

“I cannot see any benefit to the local community from this development, in fact I can only see the opposite. This application may only appear to be five houses but when viewed alongside other housing developments in the village, the numbers start to add up. “We need to protect our unique villages and stop this piecemeal concreting over of the countryside.”

Seely: The plans have little regard for the AONB

Mr Seely went on to say that the design of the houses was at odds with existing architecture in the village and expressed concern that the plans have little regard for the AONB the land sits within.

Mr Seely said he had seen no evidence that there was any identified need for additional housing in the area stating that the houses proposed are not for Islanders.

“These proposals are for three- and four-bedroom houses which the Island has in abundance. What we have a lack of on the Island are one- and two-bedroom homes to accommodate Islanders young and old. “Islanders need affordable homes. These are market houses targeted at people with money.”

Comments on the application [21/00093/FUL] can be made until 26th February.

News shared by the office of Robert Seely, in their own words. Ed

Image: © Planning & Development Hub (IW) Ltd