‘We will not give up’ says Red Funnel CEO over East Cowes expansion

The Isle of Wight Planning Committee went against planning officer recommendations at Tuesday night’s meeting and the Head of Planning has ‘called in’ the decision made on the Red Funnel East Cowes terminal expansion application.

Officers had recommended conditional permission for the Plan B scheme, after the initial application to expand the terminal was rejected by the committee last year.

The Committee approved the Trinity Wharf site redevelopment, but rejected the demolition of the redux building.

Red Funnel CEO: “We will not give up”

Following the planning committee meeting, Kevin George, CEO at Red Funnel, told OnTheWight,

“We are pleased that the Planning Committee was minded to approve the Trinity Wharf part of the smaller scheme we have proposed for our East Cowes Terminal. “However, we are now in discussion with the Isle of Wight Council Planning team to understand the implications of the ‘called in’ process, as well as the specific planning policy reasons by which the Planning Committee wanted to refuse the ‘Redux’ part of the plan. “We remain committed to providing a better ferry service for our customers, and an improved terminal at East Cowes is a fundamental part of our plans. We will not give up.”

Called in by Head of Planning

According to CP reporter Richard Wright, in an unusual move, the council’s head of planning, Wendy Perera, “warned that she was “calling in” the decision and placing it on the agenda of a special meeting so councillors could reconsider the risks of their decision”.

