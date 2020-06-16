Weather warning for heavy rain forecast for the Isle of Wight this week

Don’t forget your umbrella, as a weather warning for heavy rain is forecast for later in the week

The Met Office have issued a weather warning for heavy rain for the Isle of Wight this week.

Valid from midday on Thursday until 9pm, the Be Alert warning reads:

Slow moving heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to disruption due to flooding.

What to expect

  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
  • There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
  • Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
  • There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
  • Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Heavy showers and thunderstorms may develop across southern England on Thursday. These could be slow-moving, giving some locally torrential downpours. In some places 20 to 30 mm of rain could fall in an hour with the potential for 40 to 50 mm in 2 or 3 hours in a few spots. Lightning could be an additional hazard.

Met Office rain warning map

Follow updates on the Met Office Website.

Image: Joost Crop under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 16th June, 2020 12:57pm

By

