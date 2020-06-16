Weather warning for heavy rain forecast for the Isle of Wight this week

The Met Office have issued a weather warning for heavy rain for the Isle of Wight this week.

Valid from midday on Thursday until 9pm, the Be Alert warning reads:

Slow moving heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to disruption due to flooding. What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Heavy showers and thunderstorms may develop across southern England on Thursday. These could be slow-moving, giving some locally torrential downpours. In some places 20 to 30 mm of rain could fall in an hour with the potential for 40 to 50 mm in 2 or 3 hours in a few spots. Lightning could be an additional hazard.

Follow updates on the Met Office Website.

Image: Joost Crop under CC BY 2.0