Wessex Cancer Trust and Hovertravel launch new travel charter for cancer patients

As Coronavirus lockdown measures begin to ease and more people start to use public transport, Wessex Cancer Trust and Hovertravel have launched a charter to reassure cancer patients that their journey between the Isle of Wight and Portsmouth will be as safe and relaxed as possible.

This includes:

Giving Wessex Cancer Trust clients priority boarding

Directing them to Wessex Cancer Trust’s Daisy Bus for transport to the QA Hospital

Limiting the number of passengers on the Daisy Bus to allow additional space between passengers

Special lanyard

Hovertravel and Wessex Cancer Trust have developed a special lanyard so cancer patients can display their HoverCare ID badge and are easily identifiable to Hovertravel staff.

The lanyards can be ordered on the Website.

Strict set of protocols

Hovertravel staff are following a strict set of protocols in order to minimise the risk to their passengers and staff.

All passengers can expect that Hovertravel staff will wear face coverings on the crafts and tills, toilet and hand-washing facilities are available in both terminals, the number of people in the terminal will be monitored and limited, and both the craft and terminals are cleaned after every flight will be cleaned appropriately. As guidelines are being regularly reviewed, this particular charter will remain in place until the end of July.

Pre-book your flight

Hovertravel is asking everyone to prebook so that capacity can be managed onboard and patients can travel at their preferred time and not experience delays if they arrive at a fully booked craft.

NHS patients are entitled to a discount and are asked to use this link when booking.

Lale: Managing passenger volumes on each flight

Loretta Lale, Head of Commercial at Hovertravel, adds:

“In line with our ongoing risk assessment approach, our teams are managing the passengers volumes on each flight, allowing household members to sit together whilst other customers are separated by a seat for the brief under-ten minute journey.”

Cowan: Lanyard will help passengers

Colette Cowan, Wessex Cancer Trust’s Head of Service delivery, says it is still a particularly anxious time for cancer patients and they may be feeling vulnerable:

“Hovertravel and Wessex Cancer Trust felt it was really important to develop this charter to show cancer patients that we understand how they might be feeling, and to reassure them that we’re taking extra precautions to ensure their journey is as safe and stress-free as possible. “We hope that by wearing the lanyard, Wessex Cancer Trust clients will be able to subtly show staff and their fellow passengers that they are taking extra care, might not be feeling their best and would appreciate a little more help.”

Supporting 11,000 people every year

Wessex Cancer Trust supports 11,000 people every year through its four cancer support centres which provide a drop-in service, professional counselling, complementary therapies, activities, support groups and courses.

It also runs outreach services, popular Sing for Life choirs and transport on its Daisy Buses to help patients to get to their hospital appointments.

News shared by Lorraine on behalf of Wessex Cancer Trust. Ed