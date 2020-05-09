Wessex Cancer Trust’s Daisy Bus is operating as normal for cancer patients

Hovertravel and the Wessex Cancer Trust are working together to reassure patients that the Daisy Bus is still operating and is ready to transport people safely to and from Hovertravel’s Southsea to the hospital.

Colette Cowan, Head of Service Delivery at The Wessex Cancer Trust, explains:

“We are seeing lower numbers of cancer patients traveling, but our service continues for those that need it. “Our drivers are friendly and understanding of people’s concerns and would be glad to welcome more patients should they need it in the coming weeks.”

No need to book

Wessex Cancer Trust’s Daisy Bus is available in Portsmouth and Southampton and would like to reassure patients that extra precautions are being put in place to ensure your journey is as low risk as possible.

The bus is for patients and there is no need to book; the driver and the bus will be there to meet you at the Hovertravel terminal and transport you to the hospital, returning you to the terminal at the end of your treatment.

Lale: Island residents can travel safely

Loretta Lale, Head of Commercial at Hovertravel, adds:

“We have seen the national trend of cancer patients travelling less for treatments due to the Covid-19 crisis and wanted to make sure that Island residents know they can travel safely on our ten minute flights and meet up with the Daisy Bus in Southsea. “We included both the trust and a current cancer patient in our recent Hovertravel Users Group Zoom meeting.”

If you have any queries you can call the Wessex Cancer Trust’s Isle of Wight helpline Monday to Thursday between 10am and 3pm on 01983 524186 or email isleofwight@wessexcancer.org.uk

About The Wessex Cancer Trust

Wessex Cancer Trust supports 11,000 people every year through its four cancer support centres which provide a drop-in service, professional counselling, complementary therapies, activities, support groups and courses.

It also runs outreach services, popular Sing for Life choirs and transport on its Daisy Buses to help patients to get to their hospital appointments.

News shared by Stephen on behalf of Hovertravel. Ed