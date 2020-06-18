West Wight Hub receives £10,000 grant to help support their work during Coronavirus

Coronavirus has challenged the whole nation, causing fear, grief, panic and disruption to the way each one of us goes about our daily lives.

The National Emergencies Trust (NET) has partnered with HIWCF to award West Wight Sports and Community Centre a grant of £10,000 to help those most affected by the crisis.

Helping over 500 residents

Thanks to the grant, more than 500 vulnerable people in the west of the Isle of Wight will continue to receive essential help from the West Wight Coronavirus Support Hub.

The hub is managed by a team consisting of representatives from local churches, staff and volunteers from West Wight Sports and Community Centre (WWSCC) and Freshwater Parish Council. It operates from WWSCC and the grant will ensure the service can continue when the Centre re-opens as a sports centre.

Over 200 volunteers

The hub co-ordinates 310 volunteers, whose roles include:

Delivering prescriptions;

Providing a shopping service;

Relieving loneliness through regular phone calls;

Providing a helpline for practical problems, such as appliance repairs;

Cooking and delivering hot lunches; and

Sewing scrubs for care homes and face masks for members of the public.

Making a real difference to people’s lives

Clare Griffin, manager of WWSCC, said,

“Thank you very much to NET and HIWCF for providing this funding, which is essential to ensure that we are able to carry out our services/project and make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Cheshire: Vital services are more crucial now than ever

Jonathan Cheshire OBE, HIWCF Chairman commented,

“We are delighted to be able to support WWSCC in their work to help those in need in the local community. Local charities, community groups and voluntary organisations are providing a lifeline to those less fortunate, and it is heartening to see that these organisations can react so quickly and be so resourceful in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic. “The vital services that these organisations provide are more crucial now than ever before but are under threat more than at any other time. HIWCF is continuing to raise funding for charities across our region, for which donations can be made to the ‘We’re All Together’ Fund.”

