When Grange Hill came to the Isle of Wight (Video)

Did you know the Isle of Wight was the destination of the Grange Hill pupils in 1989? The plot was a school trip to the Island, quite a common thing to happen in real life too.

The well-known TV series about the lives of the pupils at a London Comprehensive, set in the fictional borough of Northam in North London all jumped on a coach at school and headed off for the Isle of Wight.

Of course, there were trials and tribulations throughout the episode, but a few Island locations and icons were used.

Bonchurch and West Wight

At about five minutes in they pull into the car park ready to take the Sealink (now Wightlink) Ferry.

About ten minutes in the coach squeezes its way around the drive of East Dean.

Not time to waste, at 11:30 they’re at Headon Warren for a field trip.

About four and a bit minutes in it’s all aboard the train at the Steam Railway.

Another Island connection

There’s another Island connection too.

Grange Hill ran for a staggeringly long time, between 1978, all the way through to series 31(!) which finished in 2008.

During that long period the world-famous Anthony Minghella was a script editor for the show.

Image: © BBC