White-tailed Eagle returns to the Isle of Wight after 17 months away

One of the first group of juvenile White-tailed Eagles that was released on the Isle of Wight in summer 2019 has returned to the Island after an extended adventure on the mainland.

The male White-tailed Eagle, G393, returned home to the Isle of Wight on Monday afternoon this afternoon after exactly 17 months away.

As all the White-tailed Sea Eagles released on the Island are tracked using GPS (global positioning system) you can see the route of his travels. The satellite tag has logged 71,036 GPS points and he has flown a total of 4,904 km.

Being able to follow the eagle in this way gives the Roy Dennis Foundation “an incredible insight into his explorations, and how he has learnt to live successfully in the English landscape”.

Roy said that the eagle’s return to the Island was a hopeful sign that the eagle might breed in two or three years’ time.

Find out more about the project, which has seen 13 eagles released on the Island in the last two years, by visiting the Roy Dennis Foundation Website or the Forestry England Website.

We’re sure now G393 is back on the Island, wildlife photographers will start sharing photos of him in action.



