Who do you think is the most notable character in Newport? Here’s your chance to say

Isle of Wight arts charity Independent Arts is working with local people to create a new work of art.

The piece will feature the silhouettes of local characters who have changed the face of Newport or helped to change the world. The work will be exhibited in Cockram’s Yard.

Operations Manager Hannah Griffiths says,

“Islanders are being given the chance to learn more about these interesting people and submit ideas of their own at workshops around Newport over the next month. “We’re also inviting people to come along and make the artworks in PPUG our Newport based gallery throughout March. “We are thrilled to be working with Shaping Newport to bring new artwork to all passing through Cockram’s Yard.”

Notable Newport talks

Notable Newport talks will be held in PPUG (33 High Street, Newport) on Saturday 15th February at 11am and Thursday 27th February at 2pm.

The project is working in conjunction with Shaping Newport.

“The Shaping Newport project aims to reconnect people with their Historic County Town in order to create a sense of identity and belonging for residents of the Island. “Newport has a wealth of fascinating heritage that is often hidden in plain sight. Shaping Newport has commissioned Independent Arts to create this artwork which aims to bring the story of Newport into the public awareness and to highlight some of Newport’s wonderful heritage assets.”

Julie Jones Evans, Chair of the Newport and Community Parish Council, said,

“We are really excited about working again with Independent arts, bringing more public art to Newport and it links in with celebrating our historic mediaeval routes and the story of Newport.”

To find out more and get involved please contact Independent Arts on 01983 822437 or visit our Website.

