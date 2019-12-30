Why not try stargazing at the Ventnor Botanic Garden this week

If you’re looking to try new things in 2020, why not try stargazing with Astronomer John Slinn.

Observe the heavens on Friday 3rd January 2020, surrounded by the beautiful Ventnor Botanic Garden.

Register with John at 6pm, ready to start at 6.30pm – finishing at approximately 8pm.

Tickets

£3 per person – Families (2 adults and 2 children) £10. Children aged 5 and under FREE!

Payable on the night to John – Cash please (07940 185905) The VBG cafe will be open until 6.30pm, for snacks and drinks.

Please dress warmly on the night.

Astronomical slideshow

A slideshow of astronomical images and videos taken by John can be seen during the registration.

In the unfortunate event of bad weather, there will be an astronomical presentation.

Image: Ryan Jacobson under CC BY 2.0