‘Wight Mask Ask’ delivers 10,000 items of PPE delivered to Isle of Wight care sector

The Isle of Wight care sector has benefited from deliveries of more than 10,000 items of PPE thanks to the community initiative Wight Mask Ask and more is on the way.

4,000 masks, 4,000 gloves, 1,100 Aprons and 1,200 shoe protectors have been distributed across the Island to 25 care homes as well as domiciliary care providers and organisations using volunteers in the community.

Wight Mask Ask was launched by charity ‘Embracing Age’ after realising shortages of appropriate equipment was putting the most vulnerable Islanders at risk. The campaign is co-ordinated by the charity’s Isle of Wight initiative ‘Care Home Friends’.

Overwhelming response from care sector wanting PPE

Barbara Sargent from Care Home Friends said,

“Since launching our [email protected] contact line, we have had an overwhelming response from the care sector on the Island for PPE. This is a sector that faces extreme challenges in the current Covid-19 crisis. “Those who have approached us have been very grateful for the support we are giving them to protect their care staff, residents and vulnerable clients in the community.”

Island hubs

Working with local communities four hubs have been set up across the Island to distribute the PPE to where it is needed the most. These are in Ryde, Community Action IW in Newport, Medina Books in Cowes, and West Wight Sports and Community Centre in Freshwater.

WWSCC Centre Manager Clare Griffin says,

“When Wight Mask Ask got in touch to find out how best to distribute supplies to care homes in the West Wight, we were only too pleased to help. We are now acting as the distribution point through our West Wight Coronavirus Support Hub and our volunteers are liaising with Wight Mask Ask to distribute. “We are using one of our volunteers who had come forward as a driver to collect from the Centre and deliver to the care homes.”

£10,000 grant from WightAid

Thanks to donations from the public and a £10,000 grant from Wight Aid, Wight Mask Ask are able to provide the PPE free of charge, though some recipients are able to make donations to help the sustainability of the campaign.

Those working in care on the Island experiencing difficulties sourcing and obtaining PPE can contact Wight Mask Ask at [email protected] Islanders are encouraged to donate to the Wight Mask Ask campaign by visiting the website visiting the Website.

News shared by Krissy on behalf of Wight Mask Ask. Ed