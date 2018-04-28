Wight Strollers hold charity auction today for Isle of Wight charities

The Wight Strollers are holding a charity auction today (Saturday) in Shorwell.

Last minute viewing of auction lots is available between 6-7pm, with the auction taking place from 7pm.

There are over 275 quality lots including 9ct gold and silver jewellery, collectibles, gardenalia, antique engravings, furniture, many interesting meals, tourist attraction family passes, travel, pampering, motoring vouchers, etc., on offer.

All monies raised will go to Island charities.

The charity auction takes place at Shorwell Village Hall and begins at 7pm (Saturday 28th April).

Image: juggernautco under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.