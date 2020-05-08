Wight Trash adapt Matt Hancock’s slogan to ‘Where the Isle of Wight rolls, Britain follows’ for new T-shirts

Usually the butt of jokes about being stuck in 1957, this week’s (possibly tongue-in-cheek) reference by Health Secretary Matt Hancock about the Isle of Wight leading the way has been well and truly embraced.

While sustainable Isle of Wight T-shirt brand Dead Natives (well known for their anti-austerity messaging) were knocking out T-shirts with Mr Hancock’s slogan, “Where the Isle of Wight goes, Britain follows”, Wight Trash, the Island’s much-loved skateboarding brand commissioned artist Jon Horner to come up with a design for a T-shirt.

“Where the Isle of Wight rolls, Britain follows”

Jon certainly delivered, with this great design featuring a masked skateboarder, the Isle of Wight flag, a container of hand sanitiser and a skateboard the shape of our beloved Isle of Wight all within the slogan, “Where the Isle of Wight rolls, Britain follows”.

Wight Trash say,

“This is quite a surprise, as the Island is about 20 years behind the rest of the country, so we may well be leading Britain back to the 90s…that’s no bad thing, if you lived through it, you’ll know the skating was rad back then.”

Pre-order your T-shirt now

T-shirts are available in white or sky blue, in sizes small to XXL and cost £18 each.

A percentage from each T-shirt sold will go to Ryde Unite, a newly set up charity which helps local community groups in the town.

Head over to the Wight Trash Website to pre-order yours today.