WightAID donation boosts Coastal Four boat-building project

Wightlink sponsored Ryde Rowing Club celebrated another successful season at an Awards Presentation at their Clubhouse on Saturday (13th October 2018).

The Club President, Peter Allsopp, welcomed around seventy members and guests and thanked them for attending and for their support of the Club over the last year with a special thanks to the Club’s main sponsors, Wightlink, and the main sponsor of the Regatta – TLM Laser.

Coastal Four boat building project

He then welcomed a representative from the Island based charitable organisation, the WightAid Foundation – founder and trustee Geoff Underwood – who presented the Club with a cheque for £2,500 towards an exciting new Coastal Four boat building project.

The Ryde Club – and other Clubs – have an urgent need for a new Coastal Four. There are currently very few boat-builders making competitive Coastal Fours and the waiting list is more than two years.

So the Club – in conjunction with the Isle of Wight boat builders AB Composites – and with the support from Wight Aid – is going to build a new mould for a Coastal Four – which will allow the Club and the other IW Clubs the opportunity to have competitive racing Coastal Fours built on the Island by an Island firm – which will hopefully also attract interest from the mainland clubs.

Geoff gave a brief explanation of the Wight Aid Foundation work whose primary purpose is to provide funding to charities, groups and organisations which aim to improve the lives of people who are living on the Isle of Wight

The awards

Following a presentation on the Club’s achievements in 2018 the Club Captain, Graham Reeve, supported by the Rowing Captain Micky Jenner, President Pete Allsopp and Wight Aid’s Geoff Underwood presented the Clubs Annual Awards.

The Coxswain’s Cup was awarded to Dan Sanderson for the second year in a row; the First Year Oarsman Trophy was awarded to Paddy Kearney; the First Years Ladies Trophy to Grace Bolland; Austin Smith received the Oarsman of the year award and Freya Drage was awarded the Oars lady of the year award. The Coaches Cup was awarded to her father, Martin Drage, for his support for the Club’s Junior Coaching Team.

The Committee Cup was awarded to Matt Smith – for towing the club’s trailer to most of the mainland events this season and generally supporting the club’s activities. The Captain’s Cup was awarded to Tom Starkey for the commitment he has shown.

Finally the traditional “First Hants & Dorset ARA win” Club spoons – a tradition that goes back more than seventy years were awarded to Austin Smith, Tom Starkey, Tye Cameron and Ben Sanderson. There were also special awards to Maggie Sanderson and Angela Clark for their support of the Club – with the catering team and behind the bar.

Ryde Coxswain Bryony Reeve – who having moved to the mainland – now rows for Southsea was in attendance – and brought over the Poole Regatta Novice Fours Trophy that Southsea had won – with Ryde’s Ben Sanderson racing in the composite crew so he could have a photo with the trophy.

The evening concluded with a substantial buffet, a photo montage and films of some of the season’s racing.

Images: L-R Graham Reeve, Geoff Underwood, Pete Allsopp

L-R – Geoff Underwood, Tye Cameron, Tom Starkey, Pete Allsopp, Ben Sanderson and Austin Smith