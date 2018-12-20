Wightlink charters foot passenger vessel for Yarmouth commuters

Karen shares this latest news on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

Wightlink charters a vessel to provide a foot passenger service for Lymington-Yarmouth commuters during temporary wind restrictions.

Wightlink will be offering a limited foot passenger commuter service between Lymington and Yarmouth during peak commuting hours only when temporary wind restrictions force cancellation of its scheduled car ferry service during the working week.

The service is expected to start on Friday 21 December 2018 as high winds are forecast tomorrow.

CRC Gladiator chartered

Wightlink is chartering the CRC Gladiator, a 13 metre long catamaran with 12 seats, and it will travel between Yarmouth Harbour and Town Quay, Lymington.

The foot passenger service is intended to support Wightlink’s customers who commute regularly across the Solent in the morning and evening. Bookings are essential because space is limited on board the vessel.

It will only run on working days from Monday-Friday when Wightlink’s car ferry service is suspended because of temporary wind restrictions and only at peak commuter times.

The special timetable can be seen at www.wightlink.co.uk/updates

Imposed wind restrictions

Wightlink has imposed wind restrictions on its Lymington-Yarmouth fleet after a serious engine failure on the ferry Wight Sky on Friday 14 December.

It has been withdrawn from service pending investigations into the cause of the problem by Wightlink’s engineers, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) and Volvo Penta engineers.

The other ferries, Wight Light and Wight Sun are operating at reduced engine speeds during the investigation and the service will be suspended when winds gust higher than 25 knots.

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says: