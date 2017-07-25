Wightlink Warriors: Big crowd expected for Thursday’s home match

Rob shares this latest report from Island speedway. Ed

The Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors start a run of three National League speedway meetings in four nights as their new look septet return to track action this week.

First up is a trip to the well appointed Perry Bar stadium in Birmingham on Wednesday (26th) to take on the Brummies in a fixture rearranged following a late rain off at the end of May. The Brummies are always a tough nut to crack on their own shale and will be looking to gain points towards the end of season play-offs, however the Perry Bar track is one of the fairest in the league and should hold no fears for the visitors who would be delighted to come away from the Midlands with a league point.

Back to Smallbrook

On Thursday (27th) it’s back to the Andrew Younie Smallbrook stadium to entertain another Midland club, the Stoke Potters.

The Warriors last home league match seems ages ago – on 22 June in fact – when Kent were beaten in a magnificent last heat decider and this week’s meeting gives the home side a real opportunity to add to their league points tally against a Potters side who have yet to record a point on the road.

The absence of league action has at least provided the chance for the Warriors to get in some vital practice over the past three weeks during the handicap, challenge and Best Pairs events giving rise to a new found belief in the home camp, with no better example being the welcome return to form of Chris Widman whose recent results have been very encouraging.

Taking on the Eastbourne Eagles

The hectic spell is rounded off on Saturday night (29th) with a trip to East Sussex to take on the high flying Eastbourne Eagles. The tight Arlington turns will present a very different challenge for the visitors who will come face to face with 2016 Warrior Mark Baseby having moved along the coast last winter.

Heading in the opposite direction six weeks ago was Connor Coles (pictured) who will have plenty to prove to his former employers. Scott Campos will miss this meeting due to work commitments notified to the Warriors management when he signed and so the Rider Replacement facility will be used in his absence.

Warriors are expected to line up: Ben Wilson, Chris Widman, James Cockle, Scott Campos (or Rider Replacement), Connor Coles, Jamie Sealey, Adam Portwood.

Home game

Thursday’s meeting is sponsored by John Carpenter Speedway Spares and as usual gates will open at 17.30, pit access will be from 17.45 to 18.15, the rider parade will be at 18.45 with the first race starting at 19.00.

Co-promoter Barry Bishop, still bubbling after last week’s thrilling Pairs event said

“I’m really looking forward to our meeting with Stoke as it gives us a brilliant opportunity to introduce our brand of affordable speedway and entertainment to a whole raft of families enjoying the first week of the school holidays here on the Island. “Our ‘all welcome’ interval cycle and running race is firmly established as a favourite with the youngsters who get to complete a full circuit of our track using their own bike. Why not come along and join in the fun and be one of our mini-Warriors? “I will be very pleased to welcome you.”

