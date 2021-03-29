Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team: British Cycling Crit City Series

Julie had her first win of the season and Jerry had his best result so far this year

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Jerry and Julie

Veteran Wightlink-Wight Mountain CRT riders Jerry and Julie Cooper competed in the third round of the Crit City e-Cycling series last Wednesday in the Men’s (C) category and Women’s (D) category, respectively.

With the courses alternating each week, they returned to the tough ten mile ‘Crit City’ rolling circuit which features a sharp cobbled climb on each lap.

Jerry and Julie in Crit City Race

Having had to settle for second place in the first two rounds, Julie put in a strong performance over the eight laps and after attacking on the last climb, she managed to distance the bunch and pushed on to take her first win of the season.

Jerry and Julie

In the Men’s race, Jerry went out hard at the start with a small group who managed pull away from the rest of the field. The eventual winner went off the front on the last lap, leaving the remaining riders to fight it out for the minor podium places.

Jerry put in a brilliant effort in the bunch sprint but was just beaten on the line and had to settle for third place – his best result so far this year.

News shared by Julie on behalf of Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team. Ed

Monday, 29th March, 2021 8:19am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2olj

Filed under: Cycling, Island-wide

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*