Team effort from Wightlink Wight Mountain cycle race team leads to third place win

Russell shares these latest cycle reports on behalf of Wightlink Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team. Ed

Omega Circuits at Mountbatten Centre

Dave Cooper headed over to Portsmouth on Wednesday 15th May to race in the fourth cat event. In his second event of the year and in a field which had an even number of both senior and Junior riders from the start the race was on.

With a Junior going clear for the first half from a team from Southampton, everyone who was keen to finish well had to work to get him back. Cooper seeing that time was running out done a fair share of the chasing to bring it back together until five laps to go when another rider jumped clear and was joined by two others.

Cooper keen to remain in a top five position again helped chase the three down only to run out of steam for the final lap sprint where Cooper finished in what was left of the splintered bunch.

Red flag halts James’ progress

James Veal raced for a second time at the Thruxton motor circuit on 14th May. With a pre race tactic of hiding in the bunch till the last few laps then trying to catch other racers by surprise failed as with three laps to go the race was red flagged, meaning slow down and don’t pass the safety car, this allowed the breakaway consisting of three riders the extra time needed to stay away which resulted in the bunch fighting for forth place.

Knowing that a sprint finish against larger riders would end badly James decided to launch an long range attack and with about half lap remaining he set about trying to create distance between himself and the pack, unfortunately he was caught on the last chicane and was forced onto the raised kerb which meant he lost all chances of a points finish.

He finished safety in the bunch. Preparations now begin for the Bournemouth three stage race held on 18th-19th May.

Goodwood 14th May

On 14th May Wightlink Wight Mountain team riders Kev Chant and Matt Allsopp took to Goodwood. With Kev stepping up to E12 category to race with Matt, with a group of riders getting away forming a group of six on the first lap.

Allsopp and Kev made chase creating another group so close to catching the leaders with them always in sight for the rest of the race of 13 laps of the Goodwood Motor Circuit, holding off the main bunch Allsopp managed to take seventh with Kev shortly behind finishing in the top 20, a very impressive ride for his first E12 appearance.

Bournemouth Jubilee Wheeler’s 2 Day Stage Race

Stage 1 – Hill Climb

The hill climb an all out 1.2km effort would see Kev Chant take the win in this event with a time of 1.43 taking the course record at the same time. Clint Oliver in 28th Place with a time of 1.57 & James Veal in 33rd Place with 2.01

Stage 2 – TT

The tough 9.1 mile course would see the riders negotiate a technical first half with several small climbs then leading on to a fast second half finishing with another small climb. Kev Chant sixth with a time of 21.04 James Veal 21st in 21.40 and Clint Oliver 28th in 22.09

Stage 3 – Road Race

Kev Chant, Clint Oliver & James Veal headed to stage three of the Bournemouth Jubilee Wheelers 64 mile West Holme circuit road race.

With Kev in fourth in the general classification and keen to protect or better that position. The race consisted of six laps which would take a large climb at the end of each lap.

The race starting at a fast pace would see a couple of early attacks in the first couple of laps, Kev, Clint and James had to stay alert to the threat of the bunch splitting and several times having to bridge gaps that were created by the surges in pace.

Two laps from the end, three riders made a break but would be chased down with half a lap remaining, meaning the race would come down to a bunch sprint.

Clint and James, who had done a brilliant job in protecting Kev for the majority of the race, gave him a great lead out for the summit finish giving him sixth place and taking him up to a podium position of third in the general classification.

James finishing 15th and Clint in 26th.