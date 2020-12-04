Wightlink’s Fastcat ramps up to hourly service in the New Year: Increase in Yarmouth route too

Wightlink has announced it is planning to operate an hourly timetable on the Ryde Pier Head to Portsmouth Harbour FastCat route from Monday 4th January 2021.

The first service on weekdays will be 05:47 from Ryde Pier and 05:15 from Portsmouth.

The last departure will be 20:50 from Ryde Pier* and 20:20 from Portsmouth.

Weekend sailings will start at 07:15 from Portsmouth.

Yarmouth –Lymington route

There will also be an increase in weekday sailings on Wightlink’s Yarmouth – Lymington route from Monday 4th January 2021, with an hourly two boat service starting from Lymington from 05:30 to 14:00 Monday and Friday (05:30 to 12:00 Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday).

This timetable will include a 07:45 sailing from Yarmouth every weekday morning to assist Islanders who study on the mainland.

There are no planned changes on the Fishbourne- Portsmouth route.

Greenfield: Appreciate the frustration

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says:

“I am pleased to announce our plan to increase sailings on two of our routes from Monday 4th January as we look forward to increased demand in the New Year. I know that regular customers rely on us and have been frustrated as we have suspended services to lack of demand during the pandemic. “We are announcing our services now from Monday 4th January to allow people to make their plans for 2021 with confidence. “Our ticket acceptance arrangements with Hovertravel will continue until Sunday 31st January 2021, as previously announced. This new timetable is dependent on us not entering a third lockdown.”

Customers should refer to the Wightlink App and Website for full details of timetables.

*The 11:15 and 15:15 FastCat services from Portsmouth and their return journeys from Ryde will not operate.

News shared by Karen on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

Image: davidcjones under CC BY 2.0