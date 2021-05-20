Wildheart Trust open art competition: How has nature helped you through Lockdown?

The Wildheart Trust have launched an exciting new art competition with participants challenged to create a work of art that depicts how nature has helped them through lockdown.

Winners will see their creations recreated as a postcard and sold at the Wildheart Animal Sanctuary’s retail shop until Christmas 2021, with all proceeds going to a wildlife charity of the artist’s choice.

Supporting the mental wellbeing of the local community

In recognition of the personal and social challenges caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Wildheart Trust recognises that its animal sanctuary has been instrumental in supporting the mental wellbeing of the local community on the Isle of Wight.

The competition aims to encourage people to promote the restorative and supportive value of the natural world.

Bates: a way to celebrate healing powers of nature and self-expression

Lawrence Bates, Chief Operating Officer of the Wildheart Animal Sanctuary, said,

“We have all faced tremendous mental pressures through the last 12 months, with a lot of people turning to nature to find respite and support. “This competition is a way to celebrate the healing powers of both nature and self-expression. We can’t wait to see the inspiring artwork the community will produce. Choosing the winners surely won’t be an easy feat!”

Take part now

The competition is being held in collaboration with recently-launched wellbeing organisation Artfullness, whose aim is to connect people to the essence of joy and freedom through creative pursuits linked to the natural world.

It runs from 17th May to 14th June and is open to artists of all skill levels. Competitors will be split into four categories, ‘Under 7s’ ‘7-12s’, ‘13-18s’ and ‘over 18s’, with one piece of artwork chosen from each category.

Winners announced by Chris Packham

Wildlife expert and TV presenter, Chris Packham, will announce the winners on Saturday 3rd July via the Trust’s Facebook page and the Wildheart Animal Sanctuary website.

In addition to the winning entries being recreated as postcards, winners will be given a year-long membership to the Wildheart Animal Sanctuary so they can continue to use the animals as their inspiration. A certificate will also be awarded. All proceeds from the postcard sales will be donated to a wildlife charity of the artist’s choice.

Everybody can be creative

Lucy Bell and Nikki Finch, Co-founders at Artfullness, added,

“We are so excited to be collaborating with the Wildheart Animal Sanctuary to create a competition that bridges creativity and wellbeing. “At Artfullness, we promote the importance of art and creativity for wellbeing and mental health, and nature is the best source of inspiration. “We believe that everybody can be creative and should enjoy doing so without concerns for perfection. We encourage everyone to submit a piece of work!”

Workshops

To help budding artists, Artfullness will also hold workshops at the sanctuary, the first being on the 22nd May, to help bring out everyone’s creative side.

To learn more about the competition and find out about the workshops, as well as to enter and submit your piece of art, please visit the Wildheart Animal Sanctuary Website

News shared by Lawrence on behalf of the Wildheart Trust. Ed