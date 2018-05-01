Will ‘Penny’ Lane’ be approved beneath the blue (Cowes) skies?

The former NatWest bank in Cowes could be transformed into a sixties-themed bed and breakfast and indoor shopping street arcade.

The ‘Penny Lane’ development, at the heart of Cowes High Street, also includes plans for a Post Office, coffee shop and restaurant, together with three, two-bedroom flats.

Steve Tewkesbury, owner of the neighbouring That 60s Place bar/restaurant, bought the waterfront property at auction last year and has submitted the proposals to the Isle of Wight Council.

Investing in the community

Mr Tewkesbury said he had been approached by a consortium which wanted to work with him on the development, but he was unhappy with their plans.

He said:

“They were looking at knocking parts of it down and creating another business plan where they gave parts of it away to Travelodge, Red Funnel and Pizza Express. “But that’s not investing in the community.”

Support from IWC

Instead, Mr Tewkesbury decided to develop the property on his own, with support from the Isle of Wight Council.

The ground floor shopping arcade will feature digitally animated sky ceilings, 60’s memorabilia, Chinese artefacts and local art and crafts.

There will also be a Post Office branch, subject to application approval.

Mr Tewkesbury said:

“I’d like to bring a Post Office back to the High Street.”

And there’s more

A coffee shop will overlook the seafront and an outdoor, undercover courtyard will open onto a short pathway to a seafront public area. There will also be an ATM.

The bed and breakfast will consist of ten rooms, each with its own 60’s theme, including James Bond, Dr Who and the Beatles.

Expansion next door

Meanwhile, That 60s Place will be expanded to incorporate a stage for live performances with a second floor mezzanine dining and viewing area.

The application states the development will, “greatly enhance the area and improve what can only be described as an ugly eyesore of a dated building”.

He said:

“This application is entirely me. It’s going to be my retirement plan.”

Residents can read and comment on the application online.

This article is from the BBC's LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight.

