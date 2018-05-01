Isle of Wight Care services: Bottom of the table across England

Residential care services on the Isle of Wight have been ranked worst in the country — again — new figures have revealed.

The Island was ranked 47 out of 47 for its residential, nursing and home care services, based on Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection ratings.

Two-thirds rated good or outstanding

Just two-thirds of services were rated good or outstanding, with one-third requiring improvement. One service was rated inadequate.

This is compared with 92 per cent and 8 per cent respectively in Cambridgeshire, which sits at the top of the table.

Ranked worst for care home services

The Isle of Wight was ranked worst for care home services, 38th for nursing homes, 42nd for home care agencies, but fourth for supported living.

The last time the Isle of Wight was at the bottom of the table was in December 2015. Care services then climbed to fifth worst in the country, before slipping back down the table.

Six yet to be inspected

The CQC has inspected 105 of the Island’s 111 care services. Six newly-registered care services have yet to be inspected.

The league tables were compiled by Trusted Care, an online care directory.

The Isle of Wight Council has been contacted for comment.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: funfilledgeorgie under CC BY 2.0